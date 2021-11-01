COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 560,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

