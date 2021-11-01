COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 560,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of CMPS stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.