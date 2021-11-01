ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 152,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.