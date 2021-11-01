Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $785,959.00

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $785,959.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00071809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00072473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,145.01 or 1.00165294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.04 or 0.06940473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.