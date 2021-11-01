Coreto Trading Up 223.1% Over Last Week (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a market cap of $12.08 million and $806,858.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coreto has traded up 223.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00071809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00072473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,145.01 or 1.00165294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.04 or 0.06940473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.