Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $31,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

RF opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

