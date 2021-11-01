Credit Suisse AG Has $31.87 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $31,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

