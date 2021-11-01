Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of VICI Properties worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 80.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 114.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 383,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 205,198 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

