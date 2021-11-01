Credit Suisse AG Sells 827 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of NVR worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,894.80 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,875.20 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,981.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4,968.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.