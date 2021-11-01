Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,362 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 5.27% of Ontrak worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,693 shares of company stock worth $6,037,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

