Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 36.4% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $301,784.33 and $586.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

