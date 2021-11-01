Cubiex Price Hits $0.0025 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Cubiex has a market cap of $183,135.11 and approximately $750.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cubiex

