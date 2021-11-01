Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Update

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMLRY opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

