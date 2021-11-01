Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.01.

NYSE DQ traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,429. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.74. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

