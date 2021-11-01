Deeper Network (DPR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.71 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $86.24 million and $2.71 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00082207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,774.66 or 1.00069080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.20 or 0.07041014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022855 BTC.

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

