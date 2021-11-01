DeHive (DHV) Price Down 14.8% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. DeHive has a total market cap of $877,533.47 and $318,783.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00081598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,740.52 or 0.99373829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.24 or 0.07036996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022822 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.