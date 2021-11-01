Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Denali Therapeutics worth $182,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $126,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,544,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

