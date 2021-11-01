DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,105. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that DHT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

