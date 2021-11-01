DigitalBits 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.92 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 20% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $515.70 million and $6.92 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.00310166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

