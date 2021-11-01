Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $45,734.64 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

