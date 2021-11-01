DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Update

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DOCOF stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.