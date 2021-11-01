Era Swap Achieves Market Cap of $17.29 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Era Swap has a market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $395,685.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded up 77.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00051675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00223617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00096500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

ES is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

