Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 661,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

