Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Essentra alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.52.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.