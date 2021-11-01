Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.420-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.07 million.

Shares of FN traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84. Fabrinet has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.