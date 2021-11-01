First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of PPD worth $49,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PPD by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of PPD by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PPD by 6.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 11.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

