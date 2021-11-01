First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 711,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,200,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after buying an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 67.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,711,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,287,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

