Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Fractal has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $671,657.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

