FSBT API Token Price Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $187,575.81 and approximately $21,391.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00223943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. It launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

