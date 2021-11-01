Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,365 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Galapagos worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $52.99 on Monday. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $129.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

