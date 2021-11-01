Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $64.88 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

