Global Water Resources, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 193.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,849 shares of company stock worth $33,124. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

