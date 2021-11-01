Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Globe Life worth $62,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $89.02 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

