Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,213. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.76.

GORO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gold Resource stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Gold Resource worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.