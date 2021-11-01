Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Qorvo worth $48,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

