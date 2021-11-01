Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.43% of Astec Industries worth $49,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 515,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 83,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,022,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

ASTE stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.38. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

