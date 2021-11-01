Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 171,254 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,254 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Edison International worth $49,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

EIX opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.