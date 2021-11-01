Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Graco worth $41,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Graco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Graco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

