Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/29/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

10/29/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$104.00.

10/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$110.00.

10/15/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

10/14/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$101.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/27/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$100.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$71.66 and a twelve month high of C$100.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

