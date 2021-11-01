Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $80,416.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00082207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00104128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,774.66 or 1.00069080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.20 or 0.07041014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022855 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

