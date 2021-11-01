Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 957,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TV opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.