Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 957,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.