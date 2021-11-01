Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 397,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.62. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

