Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTWS. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.74).

HTWS stock opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.49). The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.28.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

