Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.41

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 3882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.