Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. 952,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.