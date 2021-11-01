Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 339,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,080,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.46 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

