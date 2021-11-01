Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $64,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $202.73 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.64 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.