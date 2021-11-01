iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of iHeartMedia worth $43,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

IHRT opened at $19.38 on Monday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

