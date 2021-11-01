Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2189 per share by the energy company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend payment by 36.1% over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 693,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 1.82. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imperial Oil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 179.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Imperial Oil worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.