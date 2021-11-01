Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $400,874.69 and $150.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00051675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00223617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00096500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

