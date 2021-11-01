Insider Buying: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Timothy Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

NASDAQ:TESS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.51. 14,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.12. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.